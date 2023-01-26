Empowered Funds LLC Takes $800,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

