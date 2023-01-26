Empowered Funds LLC Takes $666,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $392.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $397.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

