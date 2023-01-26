Empowered Funds LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 289.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

