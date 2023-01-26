Empowered Funds LLC Sells 42,384 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

