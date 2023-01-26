Empowered Funds LLC Invests $714,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

