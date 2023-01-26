Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

