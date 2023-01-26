Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $228.32 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

