Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

