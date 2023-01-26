Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

