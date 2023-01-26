Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 16,856 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,741,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.