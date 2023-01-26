Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

