Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

