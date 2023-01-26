Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $310.20 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

