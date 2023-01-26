Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 327 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $508.64 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $564.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

