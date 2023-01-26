Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.