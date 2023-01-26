Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

