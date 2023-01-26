Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

