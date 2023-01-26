Empirical Finance LLC Has $860,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

