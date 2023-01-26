Empirical Finance LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

HP stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.