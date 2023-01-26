Empirical Finance LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

