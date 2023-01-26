Empirical Finance LLC Buys 17,751 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

