Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 11%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 95,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 228,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.