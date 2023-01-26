Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

EMRAF opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

