ELIS (XLS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,667.17

ELIS (XLS) traded up 239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $80,667.17 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00218761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12552216 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $769.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

