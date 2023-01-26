Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.