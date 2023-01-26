Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.00 billion-$164.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.84.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $498.42. 325,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.46 and a 200 day moving average of $492.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $429.07 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

