Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.19. 3,385,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

