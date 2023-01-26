Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 19,324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.26. 166,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,259. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

