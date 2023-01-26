Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000.

TAN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 107,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,720. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

