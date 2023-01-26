Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $61.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 35.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 576,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 299,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.09. The stock had a trading volume of 530,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.