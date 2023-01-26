Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.30.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $574.46. 156,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,908. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.51 and a 200-day moving average of $548.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

