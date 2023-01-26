Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $170.18

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.18, but opened at $166.42. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $165.43, with a volume of 5,342 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $197.02.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Articles

