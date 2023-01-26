EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of MNPR opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

