eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $768.73 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, eCash has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $768.73 million and $349.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00574442 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00190335 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00043149 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,291,104,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.
