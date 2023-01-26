East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $72.66. Approximately 337,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 801,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.