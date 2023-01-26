Dynavax Technologies Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,301,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $305,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

