Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

BROS stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

