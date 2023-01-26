Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,694,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGNU remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 191,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,863. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.