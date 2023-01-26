DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Up 5.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 674,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,022,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $252.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DouYu International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in DouYu International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

