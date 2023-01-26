Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 75,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 52,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.
