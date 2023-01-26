Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

