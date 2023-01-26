Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,584 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

