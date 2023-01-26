Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DLTR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.10. 185,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

