Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $55,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.49. 239,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

