Dogelon Mars (ELON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.92 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $176.85 million and $2.92 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00405825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.48 or 0.28485948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00588924 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,963,737,876,932 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars.

