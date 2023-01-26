Divi Price Tops $0.0127 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Divi has a market cap of $41.33 million and approximately $78,846.34 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025481 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,248,620,009 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,248,162,895.0128984 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01258672 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $59,062.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

