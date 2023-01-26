Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTOC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,667. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.