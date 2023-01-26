Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,094.29 ($50.69).

Diageo Trading Down 5.3 %

DGE stock traded down GBX 193.97 ($2.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,481.03 ($43.10). 9,450,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,705.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,728.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £78.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2,486.45. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

