DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 385,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in DexCom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 122,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DexCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

