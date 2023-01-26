Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.38

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.38 and traded as high as $43.68. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 81,972 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($45.11) to €46.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.