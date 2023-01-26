Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.38

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.38 and traded as high as $43.68. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 81,972 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($45.11) to €46.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
